FRISKY FRIDAY FORTUNE-TELLER: ‘Do the Rom-Com’ to Matthew McConaughey

A fortune teller may be the reason How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was such a success.

Matthew McConaughey told Vanity Fair – for an interview published Thursday (February 2nd) – that a “fortune teller guru,” on Sunset Boulevard, told him to take the role of Benjamin Barry in the 2003 romantic comedy.

The actor recalled, “He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.’ ”