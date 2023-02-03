98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FORTUNE-TELLER: ‘Do the Rom-Com’ to Matthew McConaughey

February 3, 2023 12:00PM CST
FRISKY FRIDAY FORTUNE-TELLER: ‘Do the Rom-Com’ to Matthew McConaughey
Fortune Teller Told Matthew McConaughey to Do ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days‘  

A fortune teller may be the reason How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was such a success.

Matthew McConaughey told Vanity Fair – for an interview published Thursday (February 2nd) – that a “fortune teller guru,” on Sunset Boulevard, told him to take the role of Benjamin Barry in the 2003 romantic comedy.

The actor recalled, “He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now.  It’s a romantic comedy.  You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life.  It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.’

