FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You’re a Better & More Attractive Partner

Apr 1, 2022 @ 10:30am
Here’s Why Caring for Plants Makes You More Attractive and a Better Partner.

It’s a desirable feature, to have “a green thumb,” if you are looking for love on dating apps.

In October 2021, a home improvement agency surveyed 1,111 house plant owners in the US; and 35-percent said that other people’s care for their house plants was a serious turn-on.

A researcher at Tinder also found mentions of the terms “plant mom” and “plant dad” were up 15- and 30-percent, respectively, from this time last year.  And both terms currently have more mentions, in Tinder bios, than at any point in 2020.

At Bumble, “gardening” was one of the top 10 “Staying In” interests added by Gen Z and Millennial users in December 2021.

And at Hinge, 62-percent of users, who mention “plant” in their profiles, were ages 20-29.

Check out more, here:  (Elite Daily)

 

  • A look at dating app data shows people are really into growing plants since the pandemic began, and people are also attracted to people who claim to be a “plant mom” or a “plant dad”
