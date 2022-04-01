FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You’re a Better & More Attractive Partner

It’s a desirable feature, to have “a green thumb,” if you are looking for love on dating apps.
In October 2021, a home improvement agency surveyed 1,111 house plant owners in the US; and 35-percent said that other people’s care for their house plants was a serious turn-on.
A researcher at Tinder also found mentions of the terms “plant mom” and “plant dad” were up 15- and 30-percent, respectively, from this time last year. And both terms currently have more mentions, in Tinder bios, than at any point in 2020.
At Bumble, “gardening” was one of the top 10 “Staying In” interests added by Gen Z and Millennial users in December 2021.
And at Hinge, 62-percent of users, who mention “plant” in their profiles, were ages 20-29.
