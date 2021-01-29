FRISKY FRIDAY FLACK: A Woman Catches Her Date Swiping for Other Dates – Here’s How
A Woman Catches Her Date Swiping for Other Dates… from the Reflection in His Glasses
A woman was on a date with a guy, and caught him swiping for other dates on Bumble right in front of her . . . when she spotted the reflection in his glasses. She took a video of him doing it, and the video went viral before she set it to private.
It’s really not cool to use your phone while you’re out on a date. It’s even LESS cool to use your phone while you’re out on a date to do THIS.
A 23-year-old woman just posted a video on TikTok from a recent date with a guy . . . where she caught him swiping on Bumble for other dates, right in front of her.
And she caught him because she spotted the reflection of the app in his glasses.
Her video actually catches him in the act of swiping . . . and the video quickly got more than 460,000 views before she set it to private.
Need more of a peek? Check this out: (Daily Mail)
(Here’s a screenshot of her video where you can see the reflection in the guy’s glasses.)