FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY FACT: Men – Protect Reproductive Potence – Put Down your Phone

Men, who have worries about their fertility, should limit their cell phone use.
Researchers analyzed several studies and found the radiofrequency electromagnetic waves (RF-EMWs), emitted by cell phones, decrease sperm quality. They do this by reducing their mobility, viability, and concentration.
Researchers from Pusan National University note, in a press release: “Knowing that the number of cellphone users is most likely going to increase in the future, it’s high time we start considering exposure to RF-EMW as one of the underlying factors causing a reduction in sperm quality among the male population.”
Previous research has shown that RF-EMWs emitted by cell phones can be absorbed by the human body to result in potential side effects on the brain, heart and reproductive function.
