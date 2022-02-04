      Breaking News
FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY FACT: Men – Protect Reproductive Potence – Put Down your Phone

Feb 4, 2022 @ 11:30am
Study:  Men Concerned About Fertility Should Limit Cell Phone Use to Protect Sperm Quality

Men, who have worries about their fertility, should limit their cell phone use.

Researchers analyzed several studies and found the radiofrequency electromagnetic waves (RF-EMWs), emitted by cell phones, decrease sperm quality.  They do this by reducing their mobility, viability, and concentration.

Researchers from Pusan National University note, in a press release:  “Knowing that the number of cellphone users is most likely going to increase in the future, it’s high time we start considering exposure to RF-EMW as one of the underlying factors causing a reduction in sperm quality among the male population.”

Previous research has shown that RF-EMWs emitted by cell phones can be absorbed by the human body to result in potential side effects on the brain, heart and reproductive function.

  • A study finds that men who are concerned about their fertility should spend less time using cell phones, as an analysis of studies found that the radiofrequency electromagnetic waves (RF-EMWs) emitted by cell phones decrease sperm quality by reducing their mobility, viability, and concentration
