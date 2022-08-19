FRISKY FRIDAY FERRIS WHEEL? Yep. And They Got Arrested.

Getty Images

The Sandusky, Ohio, police recently arrested a couple for getting frisky – on a ferris wheel.

It happened at the Cedar Point Amusement Park. And it was apparently pretty upsetting for others to see.

Many complaints from families prompted the call to police.

So, the couple was arrested just minutes after they exited the ride.

Several riders told cops they were traumatized by what they witnessed.

The pair were charged with public indecency… And they actually deny the charges.