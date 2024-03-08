FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL BETTER: At Least Half of Women Get THIS in the Shower

A little more than one out of every two women say they only get “ me time ” when they take a shower; so shows a survey of 1,000 women, ages 18 to 35. But if your thoughts just went in the toilet, get them back to the shower.

And about four out of five (79%) feel they need some “alone time,” right now. Showers help respondents mentally process stressors, feelings, and ups and downs of the day. Get this: One in six women have imagined themselves winning an argument, while taking a shower. “A shower is more than just a way to get clean, it’s an escape that provides physical and emotional benefits,” Dr. Maiysha Jones of Olay said. (Check out more, here: swnsdigital) Where do you go, to get some alone time? Maybe just cry it out, work it out?