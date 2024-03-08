FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL BETTER: At Least Half of Women Get THIS in the Shower
March 8, 2024 11:00AM CST
More Than Half – 52% – of Women Get Their ‘Me Time’ in the Shower
A little more than one out of every two women say they only get “me time” when they take a shower; so shows a survey of 1,000 women, ages 18 to 35. But if your thoughts just went in the toilet, get them back to the shower.
And about four out of five (79%) feel they need some “alone time,” right now. Showers help respondents mentally process stressors, feelings, and ups and downs of the day.
Get this: One in six women have imagined themselves winning an argument, while taking a shower.
“A shower is more than just a way to get clean, it’s an escape that provides physical and emotional benefits,” Dr. Maiysha Jones of Olay said.
