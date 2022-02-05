WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Why Do People Divulge Other People’s Secrets?

      Breaking News
New Research Shows When and Why People Divulge Other People’s Secrets 
If you’ve ever had someone tell a secret of yours, did you wonder why?  Did you feel betrayed?

Researchers from Arizona State University and Columbia University have found that the divulgence of a secret has a direct correlation to a person’s morals.

In other words, when someone learns another person’s secret – and it breaks their own moral code – then the person, who was confided in, seems to be willing to divulge that secret to “punish” the secret holder [But, is it moral to tell someone else’s secret? ].

Researcher Jessica Salerno explains, “Confiding in others is important, but we assume that the people we confide in have similar motivations to keep the information quiet as we do to protect us and prevent us from being punished for that secret behavior.  Yet, our discovery is that it’s not just that people often don’t keep our secrets; but they may be inclined to actively reveal the secret to see us punished when they think the secret behavior is immoral.”

The data also showed that people revealed other people’s secrets 30-percent of the time, on average.

Find out more, here:  (EurekAlert!)

  • A study finds that people often reveal someone else’s secret because they morally disagree with whatever the secret is, and want to see the secret holder get “punished” – and it’s about one-out-of-three secrets
