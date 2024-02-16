FRISKY FRIDAY FAVE FILMS: Here Are America’s Favorite Rom-Coms
February 16, 2024 12:00PM CST
Which iconic romantic and comedic movies are America’s favorite Rom-Coms?
According to Looper‘s analysis of IMDb data, “10 Things I Hate About You” and “When Harry Met Sally” tie for first place.
“Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Pretty Woman” also crack the top 15.
In California and Idaho, “The Proposal” is the most popular rom-com.
In Montana, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” takes first place. And “The Holiday” is a favorite in six states.
(See more, here: DIGG)
More about: