FRISKY FRIDAY ‘FATHER FIGURE’: Why Do Women Like Dad Bods?

Why Do Women Like Dad Bods?
April 5, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Maybe the better question is “why wouldn’t they?“
Is it because there’s less pressure from media for guys to be slim? Is it because ladies feel safer with a guy who’s a bit bigger? Or, is it something else, entirely, which encourages women to like the “dad bod“?
Bucknell University Professor Joel Wade says the “dad bod” conveys to women that a man is good to “nest with.”
Women who’re attracted to this physique may be looking for balanced family life and softer personality traits.
A more-toned body, which is typically associated with higher testosterone levels, could be associated with increased aggression.
So, for a lot of ladies, subconsciously, the “dad bod” could serve as a signal that a man is ready to spend more time at home.
Popular culture could also play a role, as we see more celebrity men rocking a softer mid-section.
