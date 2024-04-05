98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY 'FATHER FIGURE': Why Do Women Like Dad Bods?

April 5, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Maybe the better question is “why wouldn’t they?
Is it because there’s less pressure from media for guys to be slim?  Is it because ladies feel safer with a guy who’s a bit bigger?  Or, is it something else, entirely, which encourages women to like the “dad bod“?
Bucknell University Professor Joel Wade says the “dad bod” conveys to women that a man is good to “nest with.”

Women who’re attracted to this physique may be looking for balanced family life and softer personality traits.

A more-toned body, which is typically associated with higher testosterone levels, could be associated with increased aggression.

So, for a lot of ladies, subconsciously, the “dad bod” could serve as a signal that a man is ready to spend more time at home.

Popular culture could also play a role, as we see more celebrity men rocking a softer mid-section.

(dailymail.co.uk)

Recent Posts