FRISKY FRIDAY FETCH: Man Claims Dog Ordered DirectTV Porn

Man Claims Dog Ordered $70 Porn in DirecTV Dispute

Naughty dog! Or is it?

Thomas Barnes of North Carolina disputed a $70 charge, after he alleged that his dog accidentally “fetched” (ordered) a spicy adult channel on DirecTV.

Barnes claims that Marino, his bichon frisé, made the dog-gone purchase, after hopping on the bed and accidently hitting a button.

Barnes called DirecTV to inform them of the accident, but was charged anyway.

Barnes paid the remaining amount of his DirecTV bill, but refused to pay the $70 charge.

After the FCC intervened on his behalf, DirecTV threw Barnes a bone, and ruled in his favor.

