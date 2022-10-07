98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FETCH: Man Claims Dog Ordered DirectTV Porn

October 7, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Man Claims Dog Ordered $70 Porn in DirecTV Dispute

Naughty dog!  Or is it? 

Thomas Barnes of North Carolina disputed a $70 charge, after he alleged that his dog accidentally “fetched” (ordered) a spicy adult channel on DirecTV.

Barnes claims that Marino, his bichon frisé, made the dog-gone purchase, after hopping on the bed and accidently hitting a button.

Barnes called DirecTV to inform them of the accident, but was charged anyway.

Barnes paid the remaining amount of his DirecTV bill, but refused to pay the $70 charge.

After the FCC intervened on his behalf, DirecTV threw Barnes a bone, and ruled in his favor.

Fetch more, here:  (NY Post)

