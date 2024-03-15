FRISKY FRIDAY FAR-AWAY: Does Absence Make Your Heart Grow Fonder?
More than four out of five (82%) of respondents say that their partner’s sleeping habits wake them up. Disruptive habits include snoring, scrolling through a phone, getting up at night, and hogging the covers.
One out of five (21%), who currently share a bed with their partner, think they’ll sleep in different beds in the future. That said, they’re still keeping the relationship.
“The good news is, ‘sleep divorce’ isn’t the only way to improve the quality of your sleep. Investing in a mattress, pillows and bedding made of comfortable and supportive (even individualized) materials can improve sleep for you and your partner,” says Laura Scott, of Avocado Green Mattress. Well, of course she does. They sell bedding.
(Learn more, here: swnsdigital)
