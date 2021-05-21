FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate those Navy Blue Bed Sheets

Guys: It may be time to hang those navy blue bed sheets out to dry, for good.
On TikTok, they have been hung out to dry as a big dating mistake, and for nearly a year. The hashtag #navysheets has over 700,000 views.
Comedian Mary Beth Barone recently noted on The Tonight Show, “This is is purely qualitative but I have found that there is a ‘common thread,’ among men who have navy sheets. Much like joggers, oversized watches, and vaping, navy sheets can often be seen as an indicator of f***boy tendencies.”
It’s also noted that navy blue sheets can be used for hiding stains; so they’re often associated with young men or boys, who can tend to be messy, eat or drink or spill, and not launder often.
Barone says that even if you are an adult male, who washes his sheets the recommended amount, the fact that navy sheets have a reputation for being the best color for hiding stains means having them on your bed isn’t really a great look.