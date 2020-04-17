FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Fauci on Tinder and Police Reminder to Wear Pants
Here are some FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS from the coronavirus outbreak . . .
1. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he understands people who are, quote, “willing to take a risk” to hookup with someone they met on Tinder. But you should be VERY careful and, quote, “make sure the person is feeling well.”
2. The police in Taneytown, Maryland, are going viral for a Facebook post on Tuesday that said, quote, “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
3. The first person in Australia to go to jail over the coronavirus lockdown was a guy who went down the fire escape of the hotel where he was under a mandatory quarantine to visit his girlfriend.
4. Some people are going on social media to brag about the dumb things they’re buying with their stimulus checks . . . like dinosaur costumes, adult toys, and stripper poles.