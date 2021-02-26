FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Lauren Alaina Has Never Kissed a Boy in a Bar AND…

…never been on a dating app!
Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi’s song “Getting Over Him” has a line about “dive bar kissing.” And even though she co-wrote the song, she’s “never kissed a boy in a bar.”
The song was inspired by her two public breakups, and the fact that she was finally free to let loose. Quote, “I was like, ‘I need to get out and have a good time,’ which I didn’t really know how to do, because I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16.
“I had one little season when I got home from [competing on] ‘Dancing with the Stars’ where I would hang out and be flirty. I’ve still never kissed a boy in a bar. But the idea of that is what this song is about.”
If she ever does the dive bar thing, it won’t be after swiping right. Quote, “I have never been on a dating app. I know how they work, but I’ve never had one.
“What would my bio say? I am a singer, and I am gone, typically, 150-200 days a year. I’m never home on weekends. If you work nine to five Monday through Friday, we probably aren’t going to work out very well.”
(The two breakups are her ex-fiancé Alex Hopkins, and comedian John Crist.)