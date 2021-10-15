FRISKY FRIDAY F-UP: Neighbors Condemn New Adult-Only Inflatable Halloween Decoration

Halloween decorations have been known to cause some controversy, but this one is a little different.
The Goosh Skeleton Couple Inflatable shows a female-looking skeleton straddling a male-looking skeleton and some say it looks obscene.
It’s available for purchase on Amazon… One happy buyer wrote a review: “This is sturdy and easy to blow up. I see people all day stopping to photograph them.” Another person wrote, “This product is suggestive and vulgar. Its association with a holiday that centers around children is offensive beyond measure.”
Perhaps the idea is to display it where only adults will see it. Yep.
The inflatable stands at five-and-a-half-feet tall. It comes with LED lights inside of it; so it’s visible all night long.
See the picture, here: (Men’s Health)