FRISKY FRIDAY A-I-FAKE: Woman Plans to Wed AI Hologram – Based on her Ex?

A Spanish-Dutch artist plans on saying “I Do” to an AI hologram over the summer. Alicia Framis intends to marry AILex, a partner who was trained based on her exes’ information.

The ceremony will feature a “unique ritual for the union” and guests will be served “molecular food that can be enjoyed by both humans and humanoid entities.”

Framis is already thinking about their future… and questioning if she could open a joint bank account with her groom… and if he needs insurance.

