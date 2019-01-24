Freebie Alert: McDonald’s Giving Away Free Bacon during Bacon Hour
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 9:27 AM
The logo of Fast Food restaurant McDonald's is pictured in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

McDonalds is hosting a nationwide bacon bash and free bacon giveaway from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 29th, at participating locations nationwide to celebrate the pork’s arrival on three menu classics. During “Bacon Hour,” customers can get a free side of thick-cut, Applewood smoked bacon with any purchase, be it a Filet-O-Fish, hot fudge sundae or apple pie. There’s a limit of one free side of bacon, which is two half pieces of bacon, per person with any order. On Jan. 30, Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time. Here’s more from USA TODAY.

