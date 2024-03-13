98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Found in Target Store: A Runaway Boy

March 13, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Target shopping cart checkout purse cash register – Maura Myles Image

Boy Spends Night In Target

A 12-year-old Ohio boy is safe; after he was found inside a Target store, Monday morning.

The boy, who was reported missing Sunday, was discovered by an employee, who had been assigned to open the store.  He is believed to have been there since the previous night.  Might have been some scary moments for each of them…

Police say the pre-teen had run away from home.  His parents had filed a missing person report.  There are no reports that the boy was physically hurt; and the parents will not be charged with any wrong-doing.

Did you ever run away from home when you were a kid?  How far did you get?

Recent Posts