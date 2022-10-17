Forever Stamp: Price Hike Planned for 2023

Postage Prices Going Up in 2023

In case you missed the announcement earlier this month, USPS postage stamps will be more expensive in 2023.

The United States Postal Service has announced that the price of a Forever stamp will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents, starting January 22nd.

Overall, it’s a 4.2% increase across the board, with similar hikes for metered mail, postcards, and international mail.

Keep in mind, though, that a Forever stamp will always be valid, no matter what you paid for it originally. So, some folks will stock up, before the price hike.