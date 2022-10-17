98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Forever Stamp: Price Hike Planned for 2023

October 17, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share
Forever Stamp: Price Hike Planned for 2023

Postage Prices Going Up in 2023

In case you missed the announcement earlier this month, USPS postage stamps will be more expensive in 2023.

The United States Postal Service has announced that the price of a Forever stamp will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents, starting January 22nd.

Overall, it’s a 4.2% increase across the board, with similar hikes for metered mail, postcards, and international mail.

Keep in mind, though, that a Forever stamp will always be valid, no matter what you paid for it originally.  So, some folks will stock up, before the price hike.

More about:
#CODB
#ForeverStamp
#Postage
#PostOffice
#USPS

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'
4

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Retirement Announcement' after Wardrobe Mis-hap
5

Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs - But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

Recent Posts