Ford has expanded its recall of certain Bronco and Escape models, due to a fire risk.

The NHTSA says the fuel injectors can crack and cause a fuel leak, which can potentially cause a fire.

The recall includes 2022 Escape and 2022 and 2023 Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines.

More information can be found at the NHTSA website.

Affected owners can have the issue fixed at a dealership – at no charge.