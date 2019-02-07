Ford Cuts 1,000 Jobs, Adds 500

In late January, the company announced it was laying off 1,000 employees at its facility in Flat Rock, Michigan.

But on Thursday, Ford announced it was making a billion-dollar investment in Chicago, including an additional 500 jobs.

Ford is making big changes this year, ending production of most of their sedans and focusing on trucks and SUVs. Last year they announced plans to cut 12 percent of its global workforce including thousands of layoffs in Europe.