Florence Pugh Gives a ‘Thunderbolts’ Update

Florence Pugh has confirmed that Marvel has begun filming Thunderbolts.

Her character, Yelena Bolova, was introduced to MCU fans in Black Widow and will be a lead character in this upcoming film.

Florence isn’t the only MCU star returning for the film. Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Wyatt Russell, and more will be back.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Which MCU films are you most excited for?