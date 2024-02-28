98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Florence Pugh Gives a ‘Thunderbolts’ Update

February 27, 2024 6:05PM CST
Share
Florence Pugh Gives a ‘Thunderbolts’ Update
OMG surprise comic bubble retro text

Florence Pugh has confirmed that Marvel has begun filming Thunderbolts.

Her character, Yelena Bolova, was introduced to MCU fans in Black Widow and will be a lead character in this upcoming film.

Florence isn’t the only MCU star returning for the film. Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Wyatt Russell, and more will be back.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Which MCU films are you most excited for?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
5

You're Invited: A Toby Keith Tribute - Red Solo Cup Toast - Saturday at the Des Plaines Theatre

Recent Posts