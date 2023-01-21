Flame-Resistant Underwear ? You Bet!

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There aren’t a lot of sports that regulate what kind of UNDERWEAR you can wear. But NASCAR just became one of them. Drivers must now wear flame-resistant undies. Their helmet skirts and socks have to be fire-resistant, too.

Formula 1 already mandated this to its drivers . . . and an official told drivers that flame-resistant undergarments can, quote, “operate effectively and provide the designed level of protection if exposed to flames.”

He added, quote, “The use of non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver’s skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce heat transmission protection and thus increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire.

“In the worst case such materials may melt which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn injury.”

(Fox News)