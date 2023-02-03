98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FIRST FRISKY FRIDAY in FEBRUARY: Working Naked Day

February 3, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
FIRST FRISKY FRIDAY in FEBRUARY: Working Naked Day

National Today reports:

Working Naked Day is celebrated on the first Friday in February, it takes place on February 3 this year, and it is not what you think it is!

The name of the holiday is suggestive; but it is actually more about working from home (the naked part is optional).

This idea may have sounded absurd a couple of years ago.  But with remote work on the rise, some wish to discover how to work at peak productivity while at your most comfortable state.

Will you “observe“?  LOL

Actually, it’s really about a different kind of “Naked.”  Wanna see?  Click HERE – NationalToday.

More about:
#AnotherKindofNaked
#FirstFridayofFebruary
#FriskyFriday
#NationalToday
#WorkFromHome
#WorkingNakedDay

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts