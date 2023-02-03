FIRST FRISKY FRIDAY in FEBRUARY: Working Naked Day

National Today reports:

Working Naked Day is celebrated on the first Friday in February, it takes place on February 3 this year, and it is not what you think it is!

The name of the holiday is suggestive; but it is actually more about working from home (the naked part is optional).

This idea may have sounded absurd a couple of years ago. But with remote work on the rise, some wish to discover how to work at peak productivity while at your most comfortable state.

