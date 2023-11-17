98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Eye Drops Recall!

November 17, 2023 8:07AM CST
Getty Image

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its recall of eye drops that may be contaminated with bacteria. The manufacturer, Kilitch Healthcare India Limited, has issued a voluntary recall of various eye drops with expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025. The FDA is warning consumers to stop using the affected products and to contact their healthcare provider if they experience any adverse effects. The recall is being conducted due to potential safety concerns.

