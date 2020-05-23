Experts Warn Sanitizer Bottles Left In A Hot Car Could Explode
While it’s important to keep sanitizer close at hand during the pandemic, experts are warning: Do not leave a bottle inside a hot car.
That’s because sanitizer and other flammable liquids can potentially explode, in direct sunlight – especially if vapors leak out in the confined space.
Wisconsin firefighters recently shared a photo – of a car that was seriously damaged, when a bottle of sanitizer ignited, inside a 95 degree vehicle.
Even if it doesn’t explode, sanitizer left in the car could become less effective, as the alcohol evaporates. Experts say the best option is to keep the bottle with you, instead.