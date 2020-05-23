      Weather Alert

Experts Warn Sanitizer Bottles Left In A Hot Car Could Explode

May 23, 2020 @ 10:48am

While it’s important to keep sanitizer close at hand during the pandemic, experts are warning:  Do not leave a bottle inside a hot car.

That’s because sanitizer and other flammable liquids can potentially explode, in direct sunlight – especially if vapors leak out in the confined space.

Wisconsin firefighters recently shared a photo – of a car that was seriously damaged, when a bottle of sanitizer ignited, inside a 95 degree vehicle.

Even if it doesn’t explode, sanitizer left in the car could become less effective, as the alcohol evaporates.  Experts say the best option is to keep the bottle with you, instead.

TAGS
#HandSanitizer #HandSanitizerExplosion #SanitizerWarning
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again