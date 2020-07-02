Eskimo Pie Changes Its Name. Here’s Why.
Say goodbye to Eskimo Pie — well, sort of. After nearly 100 years, the chocolate covered vanilla ice cream bar is getting a new name.
The company that makes the treat says, “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory.”
Recently other brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s announced they are also changing names; because they are considered racially offensive. The trend comes as demonstrations against racial injustice continue around the world.
According to the Lawrence Kaplan, with the Alaska Native Language Center: “Although the name “Eskimo” is commonly used in Alaska to refer to all Inuit and Yupik people of the world, this name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean “eater of raw meat.” Insult.