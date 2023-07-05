Eric Church: The New Country Hall of Fame Artist-In-Residence

Eric Church has landed a pretty sweet gig… and it’s a huge honor.

In recognition of his standing as one of country music’s most innovative talents, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has invited the 10-time Grammy nominee to be its 18th artist-in-residence.

The museum’s annual artist-in-residence series spotlights an artist with an exemplary body of work, and asks the featured artist to create one-of-a-kind performances over multiple evenings.

The museum offers its intimate CMA Theater as a blank canvas, with the understanding that the artist will curate shows that inspire appreciation for their talents and vision, often incorporating different themes and special guests.