Eric Church, Morgan Wallen Purchase Outdoor Brand Field & Stream

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 11: Eric Church performs onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen are part of a group that has acquired and relaunched the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand Field & Stream.

The group purchased the retail and media platforms, unifying the brand under the same ownership for the first time in its 150-year history.

Church and Wallen expressed their deep connection to the brand and their commitment to preserving its legacy.

The relaunch includes a digital platform, a limited-edition apparel collection, and an outdoor music festival this fall. Doug McNamee will be in charge of the brand, with a focus on enhancing Field & Stream’s position as the leading voice in the American outdoors.

How do you think Field & Stream will compete with Bass Pro Shop or Cabela?