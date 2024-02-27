Eric Church, Morgan Wallen Purchase Outdoor Brand Field & Stream
Country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen are part of a group that has acquired and relaunched the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand Field & Stream.
The group purchased the retail and media platforms, unifying the brand under the same ownership for the first time in its 150-year history.
Church and Wallen expressed their deep connection to the brand and their commitment to preserving its legacy.
The relaunch includes a digital platform, a limited-edition apparel collection, and an outdoor music festival this fall. Doug McNamee will be in charge of the brand, with a focus on enhancing Field & Stream’s position as the leading voice in the American outdoors.
