Eric Church – Honors Victims of Route 91 Harvest Festival at Grand Ole Opry

Remembering Victims of Route 91 Harvest Festival with Eric Church’s Gut-Wrenching Performance of “Why Not Me” at The Grand Ole Opry

It’s been six years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival attack, which killed 60 fans and injured hundreds.

On October 1st, 2017, Eric Church headlined the festival, and delivered an incredibly powerful country music performance, later, at the Grand Ole Opry.

Church debuted “Why Not M#e” as a tribute to the late Sonny Melton, who was supposed to have been at the Opry – but passed away, in Las Vegas.

What do you remember about the Route 91 Harvest Festival? Where were you win you heard the news?