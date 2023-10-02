98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Eric Church – Honors Victims of Route 91 Harvest Festival at Grand Ole Opry

October 2, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Eric Church – Honors Victims of Route 91 Harvest Festival at Grand Ole Opry
photo provided by Livenation

Remembering Victims of Route 91 Harvest Festival with Eric Church’s Gut-Wrenching Performance of “Why Not Me” at The Grand Ole Opry

It’s been six years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival attack, which killed 60 fans and injured hundreds.

On October 1st, 2017, Eric Church headlined the festival, and delivered an incredibly powerful country music performance, later, at the Grand Ole Opry.

Church debuted “Why Not M#e” as a tribute to the late Sonny Melton, who was supposed to have been at the Opry – but passed away, in Las Vegas.

What do you remember about the Route 91 Harvest Festival?  Where were you win you heard the news?

More about:
#EricChurch
#GOO
#GrandOleOpry
#Route91HarvestFestival
#SonnyMelton
#WhyNotMe

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts