Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour with New Dates in Wisconsin

Eric Church has added dates to his 2019 Double Down Tour. The trek was initially scheduled to end in late June, but Eric has announced a fall leg beginning on September 13th and 14th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Double Down Tour will now conclude on November 23rd in Sacramento, CA.

Tickets to the new shows go on sale to the general public on May 3rd, while Church Choir members will have access to presale and pit tickets on April 30th. For more information, click here.

Here are the remaining (including new) dates on the Double Down Tour:

April 27-28: Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 3-4: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 10-11: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

May 17-18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

May 25: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

June 28-29: George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 13-14: Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 20-21: Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Soctiabank Saddledome

Sept. 28: San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 4-5: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 11-12: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 25: Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Oct. 26: Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Nov. 1: Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 2: Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center

Nov. 15-16: Washington, DC @ Anthem

Nov. 22-23: Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center