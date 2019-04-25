Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour with New Dates in Wisconsin

Eric Church has added dates to his 2019 Double Down Tour. The trek was initially scheduled to end in late June, but Eric has announced a fall leg beginning on September 13th and 14th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Double Down Tour will now conclude on November 23rd in Sacramento, CA.
Tickets to the new shows go on sale to the general public on May 3rd, while Church Choir members will have access to presale and pit tickets on April 30th. For more information, click here.
Here are the remaining (including new) dates on the Double Down Tour:
April 27-28: Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 3-4: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 10-11: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
May 17-18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
May 25: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
June 28-29: George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 13-14: Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Sept. 20-21: Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Soctiabank Saddledome
Sept. 28: San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 4-5: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 11-12: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 25: Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Oct. 26: Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Nov. 1: Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Nov. 2: Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center
Nov. 15-16: Washington, DC @ Anthem
Nov. 22-23: Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
