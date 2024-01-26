Eric Church and Morgan Wallen are planning to relaunch Field & Stream magazine.

The singers are part of a group of investors that plan to revive the outdoor brand as a print magazine, website, and apparel company as well as a live music festival.

Church wrote on Instagram Thursday (January 25th), “I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck. That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on. It is both this responsibility to an American Icon and also to a young boy in his papaw’s truck that will be the compass that guides our steps.”

The iconic brand originally launched in 1871.

Check It Out