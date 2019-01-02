“Eating Soil Can Aid in Weight Loss”

If losing weight is one of your New Year’s resolutions, forget about the gym or diet pills, researchers say you should eat soil.

According to researchers eating soil can produce better weight loss results than eating diet pills.

The theory was found by accident. Researchers were looking for a way to improve the body’s absorption of medication to prevent mental illness. Instead, they found that soil could stop fat from being absorbed into the body and bypass the digestive system.

But be warned before you go in the backyard and try to pack dinner, researchers are still testing to see if eating soil is safe for the body or can it cause side effects. Here’s the complete story from Lifestyle Inquirer.