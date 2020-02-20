Eating a Big Breakfast Can Help You Lose Weight
Go ahead and eat a big breakfast if you feel like it. German researchers have found that eating a big breakfast could help you burn twice the amount of calories that eating a big dinner can. In addition, eating a big breakfast was connected to losing weight and keeping blood sugar levels steady. On the flip side, having a low-calorie breakfast was linked to increases in appetite, especially for sweets. A researcher says, “We recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic disease.” Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.