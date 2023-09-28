Dustin Lynch Opens Up About his Status: Single

Dustin Lynch is about to release his sixth studio album, Killed the Cowboy. And the country star recently revealed to People that putting out six albums in twelve years has caused his personal life to fall by the wayside.

Lynch explains, “I’m single right now. What I’ve learned is I’ve got to continue to have a personal life and embrace what’s missing in my life, which is a relationship.”

Dustin adds, “I think that’s something that I want to continue to keep in the forefront, like, ‘OK. What’s me happy five, 10, 20, 30 years from now if I’m blessed to have that many? Is that with one person? Is that with kids? I don’t know the answer, yet.”

In addition to his busy career, he blames his status as a bachelor on his tendency to overthink.

The “Small Town Boy” singer explained, “I think what scares me off a lot is I don’t want to miss the right one because I went on a date with the wrong one, even if it’s one date.”

That might be overthinking it. But he’s a thinker, for sure. Did you know that Dustin got his degree in biology, almost went to med school instead of pursuing a career in country music?