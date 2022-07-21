DUSTIN LYNCH HAS BEEN THE GUY IN ‘PARTY MODE’

Dustin Lynch didn’t have a hand in writing his current hit single, “Party Mode,” but he certainly related to it. He tells us: “So, ‘Party Mode’ is a song I fell in love with because I have been that guy before and one of my buddies has been too. There’s been an unexpected turn of events in a relationship and you find yourself single. And the only thing really to do is to embrace the new chapter, right? This guy is out, he’s having fun running around town experiencing the night life again. It just makes me feel good. Even though he is kind of heartbroken there is still this optimism to it.”
“Party Mode” sits just outside the Top 20 on the Mediabase country chart.
It’s the second single from Dustin’s Blue In The Sky album which was released earlier this year.
Dustin’s tour schedule continues with several festivals on the books, including on Friday (July 22nd) at Night In The Country in Yerington, NV.
