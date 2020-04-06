Dr. Anthony Fauci Says It’s Likely Coronavirus Will Become ‘Seasonal’
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Dr. Anthony Fauci is an infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force.
He believes the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence.
Unless we get this globally under control there is a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature.
He said that we need to be prepared for a resurgence.
He believes it is unlikely the virus will be completely eradicated from the planet. Here’s the complete story from The Hill.