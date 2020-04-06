      Weather Alert

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says It’s Likely Coronavirus Will Become ‘Seasonal’

Apr 6, 2020 @ 8:11am
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force.
He believes the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence.
Unless we get this globally under control there is a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature.
He said that we need to be prepared for a resurgence.
He believes it is unlikely the virus will be completely eradicated from the planet.  Here’s the complete story from The Hill.

TAGS
#Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing