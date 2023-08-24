‘Donuts’ or ‘Dognuts’ – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Dogs? YES
August 24, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Krispy Kreme Drops Doggie Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme cooks up a collection of “doughnuts,” designed for dogs.
In honor of National Dog Day, Friday, Krispy Kreme locations will be selling six all-natural, doughnut-shaped biscuits. They’re inspired by classic Krispy Kreme varieties like strawberry iced with sprinkles, and pet-safe chocolate glazed.
The chain says the six-treat boxes will launch in-shop on Friday, and continue to be offered over the weekend, until they sell out.
Krispy Kreme will also offer a dog accessory: A limited-edition red Krispy Kreme bandana, which features a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts.
