‘Donuts’ or ‘Dognuts’ – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Dogs? YES

Krispy Kreme Drops Doggie Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme cooks up a collection of “doughnuts,” designed for dogs.

In honor of National Dog Day, Friday, Krispy Kreme locations will be selling six all-natural, doughnut-shaped biscuits. They’re inspired by classic Krispy Kreme varieties like strawberry iced with sprinkles, and pet-safe chocolate glazed.

The chain says the six-treat boxes will launch in-shop on Friday, and continue to be offered over the weekend, until they sell out.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a dog accessory: A limited-edition red Krispy Kreme bandana, which features a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts.

