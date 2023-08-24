98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Donuts’ or ‘Dognuts’ – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Dogs? YES

August 24, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Krispy Kreme Drops Doggie Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme cooks up a collection of “doughnuts,” designed for dogs.

In honor of National Dog Day, Friday, Krispy Kreme locations will be selling six all-natural, doughnut-shaped biscuits.  They’re inspired by classic Krispy Kreme varieties like strawberry iced with sprinkles, and pet-safe chocolate glazed.

The chain says the six-treat boxes will launch in-shop on Friday, and continue to be offered over the weekend, until they sell out.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a dog accessory:  A limited-edition red Krispy Kreme bandana, which features a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts.

What’s your pet’s favorite treat?

