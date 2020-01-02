Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip – IHOP Saint Charles
This photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
And he’s not the only one…
Mr. & Mrs. Wahlberg are known for their generosity, around here. Did you know that the star of the long-running CBS hit TV series, Blue Bloods, is from the west suburbs of Chicago?
In fact: The Saint Charles resident and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, are preparing to open a Wahlbergers restaurant, at the intersection of Route 38 and Randall Road.
McCarthy, who is a judge on the hit Fox show, the Masked Singer, is originally from Geneva. She and Wahlberg married and spent their first honeymoon night at the Hotel Baker, in Saint Charles.
Meanwhile…
A Michigan server, Danielle Franzoni, feels that same kind of generosity. Franzoni received a tip of $2,020 to kick off the New Year.
The 31-year-old single mother was working at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, MI, Sunday, when a generous couple left the tip – on a $23 bill, with the message: “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Franzoni says she was living in a homeless shelter, just one year ago, and couldn’t believe the couple’s generosity. She says she later went to another restaurant, and left a tip of $20.20 to “pay it forward.”
[Will you continue the 2020 Tip Challenge? I think I will. ~ Mo]