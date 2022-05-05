Dolly Parton ‘Gracefully’ Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

After the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced on Wednesday, May 4th, Dolly Parton humbly accepted her place in the induction ceremony. Initially, Dolly didn’t feel that she was worthy of the honor being she is a country star and not a rock star. She even joked about making a rock album in order to cement her place among those honored before her. “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton tweeted. “Of course, I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.” Other performers who will be inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame on November 5 include, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.