DOLLY PARTON BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Dolly Parton continues to make history by breaking more Guinness World Records.
She now has had 7 decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart, the most of any female artist. And She’s had 25, #1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart. Also the most by any female artist.
Dolly said, “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored.”
Dolly broke her own record for the most hits by a female artist, on the US Hot Country Songs chart. She has now had 109 charting hits.
The awards were announced during a presentation in Nashville.
Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who’s achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021
