Dogging Each Other: Walker Leaves ‘Next Level Petty’ Replies to Notes Stuck On Lamp Posts

Lazy dog owners are slammed in passive aggressive notes, taped to lamp posts along walking routes, in an undisclosed location.
Reddit user u/Mich03321 shared photos of the notes, writing “Someone posted these passive aggressive ‘pick up your dog poop’ signs at my apartment complex and someone else got next level petty with them.”
“Next level petty.” Well said.
The top notes read similarly to “pick up your dog’s poo” and “clean up after your dog;” while the replies state, “we ain’t picking up a m’fn thing” and “pick up poop blah blah blah.”
Most commenters slammed the dog walkers who fail to clean up after their pets, and posted their own stories about stepping in dog poop, that’s been left behind.
(Mirror.co.uk)