Dog Training Events Come to the Kane County Fairgrounds

August 24, 2023 1:00PM CDT
September brings many opportunities to bring your dog for training, to the Kane County Fairgrounds.
Just check ahead, to save your spot and learn details.
FOX VALLEY DOG TRAINING – Courtesy of Shaw Local News Network
TODAY:  Thursday, August 24, 2023 
Weekly dog training is usually Thursday evening,
To learn more, and see what time, call 630-246-6980
Fairground Area:
ROBINSON HALL
Additional Dates:
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Thursday, September 21, 2023

525 S Randall Rd
St. Charles, IL
630-584-6926
Directions
Questions?  [email protected]
