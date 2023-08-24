Dog Training Events Come to the Kane County Fairgrounds
August 24, 2023 1:00PM CDT
September brings many opportunities to bring your dog for training, to the Kane County Fairgrounds.
Just check ahead, to save your spot and learn details.
FOX VALLEY DOG TRAINING – Courtesy of Shaw Local News Network
TODAY: Thursday, August 24, 2023
Weekly dog training is usually Thursday evening,
To learn more, and see what time, call 630-246-6980
Fairground Area:
ROBINSON HALL
To learn more, and see what time, call 630-246-6980
Fairground Area:
ROBINSON HALL
Additional Dates:
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Thursday, September 21, 2023
525 S Randall Rd
St. Charles, IL
630-584-6926
Questions? [email protected]
More about: