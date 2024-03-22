WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Really Need Deodorant? Experts Sniff Out an Answer
March 22, 2024 10:30AM CDT
That decision to use deodorant, or anti-perspirant, apparently has more to do with how you were brought up and what you prefer, rather than what works, scientifically.
Dermatologists agree that humans have been using substances to mask strong body odors, dating back to ancient times and with all kinds of perfumes… But what we decide to do, personally, about “the stank,” comes mostly from our own cultural practices.
One hygiene expert has told CNN that bathing every day stops bad odor in its tracks. And wearing breathable clothing can decrease chances of smelly or sweaty encounters.
The expert added some information which may explain a bit of why we try to smell different from our natural state: People tend to find the natural scent of those who have different immune systems more interesting than those whose mirror theirs (Theory: Reproducing with someone like that could further the species).
(Learn more, here: CNN)
More about: