WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Really Need Deodorant?  Experts Sniff Out an Answer

Dermatologists agree that humans have been using substances to mask strong body odors, dating back to ancient times and with all kinds of perfumes… But what we decide to do, personally, about “the stank,” comes mostly from our own cultural practices.

One hygiene expert has told CNN that bathing every day stops bad odor in its tracks. And wearing breathable clothing can decrease chances of smelly or sweaty encounters.