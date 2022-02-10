Weather Alert
Work Smarter Not Harder
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s One of the Most Damaging Phrases a Friend Can Say
Feb 10, 2022 @ 10:30am
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)
One of the Most Damaging Phrases in a Friendship: “Are You Upset with Me?”
If you’re an anxious person you might often wonder if people you are close with are mad at you—even if their behavior just changes slightly.
But therapist Anna Poss says constantly asking your best friend if they’re upset with you can be bad. Poss explains, “
It can be stressful for friends to feel that they have to second-guess every communication, to ensure you don’t worry. Resentment can grow in relationships where one person is constantly having to reassure another person—that type of emotional labor can be exhausting
.”
Another downside: Assuming someone is annoyed with you might cause
you
to keep your distance. And if that distance grows, you could end up ruining a perfectly good friendship.
Poss says this type of thinking is also a bit narcissistic, as not everything in your friend’s life revolves around
you
.
Kristin Davin, a therapist, adds, “
Life can sometimes get the best of us especially during these challenging times
.” She says, rather than letting your suspicious mind get the better of you, you may want to casually reach out to your friend and say, “
Hey, I noticed we haven’t connected as of late. How are you doing? I have been wanting to reach out to you and I hope all is well. I feel like I have dropped the ball, too!
”
Another expert says, unless you know of something that happened, you should try to convince yourself that things are probably ok—and just go with that assumption—only bring it up to a friend if you can’t get past it.
Acquaint yourself with more, here: (
Yahoo
)
Psychologists say if you’re an anxious person, who often worries that someone close to you might be angry with you, you should learn different ways to deal with that fear, as otherwise your fear, alone, could cause the friendship to end for various reason
One expert says it’s better, unless something happened, to try and convince yourself that things are probably ok, and just go with the assumption—if you can’t get past it, then bring it up with your friend
