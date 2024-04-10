98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Divorce Rumors: Gwen Stefani Leaves ‘No Doubt’ about her Marriage to Blake Shelton

April 10, 2024 11:00AM CDT
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for ‘If I’m Honest’ and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards)

Gwen Stefani has addressed rumors, which swirl around her marriage to Blake Shelton, in the spring-summer issue of Nylon magazine. 

Stefani dismisses the rumors of a divorce.  She says, “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship…  I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.  It’s just lies.” 

In the article, Stefani promotes her latest duet with Shelton and how their relationship has strengthened, stating, “The truth is, I am in love with my best friend.” 

The couple previously collaborated on several songs. 

Stefani will also reunite with her band, No Doubt, this month at Coachella music festival.  But she says the band isn’t planning any new music.

