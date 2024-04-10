Divorce Rumors: Gwen Stefani Leaves ‘No Doubt’ about her Marriage to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has addressed rumors, which swirl around her marriage to Blake Shelton, in the spring-summer issue of Nylon magazine.

Stefani dismisses the rumors of a divorce. She says, “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship… I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies.”

In the article, Stefani promotes her latest duet with Shelton and how their relationship has strengthened, stating, “The truth is, I am in love with my best friend.”

The couple previously collaborated on several songs.

Stefani will also reunite with her band, No Doubt, this month at Coachella music festival. But she says the band isn’t planning any new music.