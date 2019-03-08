Disney will open up it’s ‘vault’

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Get ready for all of your favorite Disney movies. The company has announced that it’s upcoming new streaming service, Disney Plus, will feature its entire film library. Many of its classic titles have been kept in what’s called the Disney Vault, and have only been released on DVD every few years. Disney Plus is scheduled to launch this fall.