Dirty Soda? Coffee Mate Teams with Dr Pepper…

Diet Coke cola/pop/soda with name “Mo” on it

Coffee Mate is getting in on the Dirty Soda trend.

Dirty soda is a social media sensation, which involves mixing carbonated soda with a splash of coffee creamer, and sometimes fruits and flavored syrups.

The brand’s new Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer was developed in partnership with Dr Pepper.

The selling points are that it has a long shelf-life, requires no mixing of other ingredients, and with a few stabilizers added, you won’t get that dreaded “Pilk” curdle.

The 16-ounce bottle is available only for a limited time and retails for $3.29.

What’s your favorite dirty soda?