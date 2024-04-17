98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Did you Know A Banana is a berry? National Banana Day Facts

April 17, 2024 5:32PM CDT
sliced banana in peel

It’s National Banana Day . . . so celebrate by enjoying this delicious BERRY.

Yes, bananas are botanically berries, because they grow from a flower with a single ovary, and also contain seeds.  But ALL berries are fruits.

In a recent poll on bananas, 29% of Americans say they like to eat bananas “when they’re at least partially green.”  6% prefer bananas to be “mostly green.”

About 50% of people like to time it so that they’re eating a banana when it’s “perfectly yellow . . . with no green OR brown spots.”  As you probably know, bananas become sweeter as they ripen.

Bananas are the most-purchased item in the produce department . . . and are among the most popular items in the supermarket overall.  They’re behind bread, eggs, meat, milk, and coffee . . . but ahead of chips, juice, pasta, frozen foods, and yogurt.

They’re also the top “impulse produce purchase.”  (The Packer)

