Did Lockdown Give You ‘Cave Syndrome’? MAV Can Help

It’s been over a year of mostly staying at home, so it makes sense that many people are reluctant to step back into society.
But some people are downright terrified of doing so.
Psychiatrist Dr. Arthur Bregma calls this fear “cave syndrome.” Bregma says when he notices one of his patients is afraid to leave their home, he teaches them his MAV system, which stands for “Mindfulness, Attitude, and Vision.”
He explains that the first step is to be mindful about what’s bothering you. Then you must develop a positive attitude (believe good things can happen to you when you leave your house). Finally, visualize your goals and what you can accomplish when you leave your “cave.”
He adds the sooner you’re able to leave your “cave” the better off you are.
Other experts say experiencing anxiety does not mean you have a disorder or syndrome, but if you aren’t able to leave your house and resume your regular life you should seek professional help. Get to more, here: (CNN)